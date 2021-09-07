Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 155,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.