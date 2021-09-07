Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 4,496 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $6.72 on Tuesday, hitting $136.78. 111,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

