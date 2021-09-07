Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.