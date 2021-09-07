Jonestrading Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 846,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,720. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $991.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

