JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.71. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 5,271 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEMA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,519 shares during the period.

