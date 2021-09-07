JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €199.42 ($234.61).

EPA:RI opened at €185.85 ($218.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €183.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €174.51. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

