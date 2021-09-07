JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.20 ($10.82) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.58 ($11.27).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

