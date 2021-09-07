JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 378,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $478.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.