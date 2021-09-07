JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of NNGRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

