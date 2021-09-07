JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,098 ($14.35) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 22144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,045.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,012.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.42%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

