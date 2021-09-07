Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Hits $36.03 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $36.03 million and $3.19 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00149028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00729501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

