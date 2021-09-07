K21 (K21) Market Cap Hits $11.44 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. K21 has a market cap of $11.44 million and $570,036.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,281 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

