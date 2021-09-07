KARMA 1-Day Volume Tops $228.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 99% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $228.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006076 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058511 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

