Karura (KAR) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $6.51 or 0.00013801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.