Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.