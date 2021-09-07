Kaspien (KSPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter.

KSPN stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

