Katalyo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,018.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $110,018.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

