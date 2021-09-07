Kava Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

