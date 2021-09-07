KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KBR worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 267,816 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in KBR by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,356,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

