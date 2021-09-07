KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Up 4.9%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 73,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 109,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

