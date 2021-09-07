Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,382 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $787.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Services, Inc

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

