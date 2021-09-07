Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $665.62

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $665.62 and last traded at $653.00, with a volume of 1816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $638.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion and a PE ratio of 85.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.69.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

