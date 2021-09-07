KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,987.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $9,987.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00128447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00176052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.84 or 0.07541272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.37 or 0.99524933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.00890041 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

