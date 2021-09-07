keyTango (TANGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $1.11 million and $34,334.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,154,940 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars.

