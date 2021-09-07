Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

