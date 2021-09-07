Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

