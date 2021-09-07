Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Kin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $155.12 million and $13.62 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00176177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.