Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $259,291.30 and $130,037.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00180642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.89 or 0.07090661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.61 or 0.99256777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00704327 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

