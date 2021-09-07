Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.33 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

