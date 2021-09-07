Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG):

9/2/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

9/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

8/25/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

8/4/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

8/3/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/28/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/27/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/22/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/21/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/15/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

7/13/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

NYSE KRG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,342. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.