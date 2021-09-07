Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

