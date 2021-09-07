KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head-To-Head Contrast

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and KKR & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36% KKR & Co. Inc. 54.36% 5.54% 1.55%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and KKR & Co. Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 5 0 2.71

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than KKR & Co. Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and KKR & Co. Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.97 $4.05 million $0.49 23.35 KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 8.70 $2.00 billion $1.78 35.48

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats GCM Grosvenor on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

