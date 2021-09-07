Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,603. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.