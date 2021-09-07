KOK 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.15 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $266.36 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00137754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00708144 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

