Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.