KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Up 0.3%

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.35 and last traded at C$10.35. 16,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 24,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on KPT shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

The company has a market cap of C$101.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

