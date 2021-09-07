KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 982,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

