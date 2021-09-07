Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 7.4%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 6,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 220,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.