KuCoin Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.60 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $985.71 million and $45.60 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.30 or 0.00026531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

