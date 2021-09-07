Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.