KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Shares Up 0.1%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 538,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSHB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

