Kwikswap Protocol Market Cap Tops $202,884.68 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $202,884.68 and approximately $685.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006529 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

