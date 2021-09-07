Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 1,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 387,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,648.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,315 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,901. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

