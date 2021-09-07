Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LH opened at $306.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $309.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

