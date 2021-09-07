Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.94 ($25.81) and traded as low as €21.48 ($25.27). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €21.62 ($25.44), with a volume of 205,809 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.94.

Lagardère SCA Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.