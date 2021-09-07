Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Lamar Advertising has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. 8,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,445. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

