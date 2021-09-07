Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

