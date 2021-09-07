Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0836

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $177,747.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

