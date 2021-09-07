Lamden (TAU) Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $177,747.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

