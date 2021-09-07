Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $703.43

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 703.43 ($9.19) and traded as high as GBX 738.60 ($9.65). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.56), with a volume of 715,004 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 703.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 702.47. The firm has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

In other news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

